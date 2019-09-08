Home Cities Bengaluru

Phone tapping case: CBI grills Crime Branch inspector

Sources said that inspectors and other junior rung officers would face the CBI heat as they were the ones, who on verbal instructions from their higher ups, had executed orders.

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) interrogated an inspector, posted in the technical wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB), in connection with the illegal phone tapping case in the last one week, sources told The New Sunday Express.

“Soon after taking over the investigation in the illegal phone tapping case last week, the CBI team from Delhi had issued a notice to the inspector to depose before the investigating officer (IO) at their Bengaluru office for questioning. The team will go back to Delhi to analyse the officer’s interrogation for further action. The inspector is a seasoned and technically sound officer. His expertise has been used in cracking several cases,” the officer added.

“The CBI questioned the inspector on the number of phones he knew were tapped in the past year; between August 1, 2018 and August 19, 2019. What was the purpose of the call intercepts, the duration and under whose instructions was this done?” the officer added.

Sources said that inspectors and other junior rung officers would face the CBI heat as they were the ones, who on verbal instructions from their higher-ups, had executed orders.

Joint Commissioner, Crime, Sandeep Patil, in his interim report to the Director General & Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP), had mentioned that a former police commissioner had asked two inspectors in the technical wing of the CCB to download the excerpts of a tapped conversation in a pen drive and hand it over to him last month. The particular audio clip contained a purported conversation between the incumbent Bengaluru City police commissioner Bhaskar Rao and an alleged power broker Faraz regarding using his contacts with the central Congress leadership for Rao’s posting as the city police commissioner. 

