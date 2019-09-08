Special railway force to have base in Bengaluru, first such unit in Karnataka

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major boost to handle emergencies across the city’s railway stations, a company of the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) is set to be permanently stationed near the KSR railway station soon. Currently, RSPF personnel, based at Tiruchirappalli or Secunderabad, are rushed to the city whenever required.

Speaking to The New Sunday Express, senior divisional security commissioner, Railway Protection Force (RPF) Debashmita Chattopadhyay Banerjee, said, “A 100-bedded barrack, the first in the state, is being set up to house these personnel. It will be a state-of-the-art facility. It will be set up near KSR station so that the personnel can step in to tackle any emergency swiftly. Since it is centrally located, it can also rush to stations with high footfall like Yeswanthpur, Baiyappanahalli or Cantonment at very short notice.”

The RPSF is of crucial importance because the city often comes under the high alert radar for terror threats, she added. Director General of RPF Arun Kumar recently laid the foundation stone for the barracks during his visit to the city. “The barracks are expected to be readied within six months. We can request the security directorate of the Railway Board for a permanent stationing of the RPSF when the barracks are in place,” the Banerjee said.

Asked about the special features of the RPSF, Banerjee said, “This force is always on ready mode. They handle sophisticated weaponry and are trained in field tactics. Members of the force get trained for close quarter battle.”

The city already has RPF barracks in place with a separate unit for men and women. The RPSF was earlier deployed only in Naxal-affected areas of the North East and to handle terrorist activities in Jammu & Kashmir. Over the years, they are being deployed to handle other emergency situations as well.