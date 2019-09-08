Home Cities Bengaluru

Special railway force to have base in Bengaluru, first such unit in Karnataka

The RPSF is of crucial importance because the city often comes under the high alert radar for terror threats, she added.

Published: 08th September 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna station in Bengaluru

Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna station in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major boost to handle emergencies across the city’s railway stations, a company of the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) is set to be permanently stationed near the KSR railway station soon. Currently, RSPF personnel, based at Tiruchirappalli or Secunderabad, are rushed to the city whenever required.

Speaking to The New Sunday Express, senior divisional security commissioner, Railway Protection Force (RPF) Debashmita Chattopadhyay Banerjee, said, “A 100-bedded barrack, the first in the state, is being set up to house these personnel. It will be a state-of-the-art facility. It will be set up near KSR station so that the personnel can step in to tackle any emergency swiftly. Since it is centrally located, it can also rush to stations with high footfall like Yeswanthpur, Baiyappanahalli or Cantonment at very short notice.”

The RPSF is of crucial importance because the city often comes under the high alert radar for terror threats, she added. Director General of RPF Arun Kumar recently laid the foundation stone for the barracks during his visit to the city. “The barracks are expected to be readied within six months. We can request the security directorate of the Railway Board for a permanent stationing of the RPSF when the barracks are in place,” the Banerjee said.  

Asked about the special features of the RPSF, Banerjee said, “This force is always on ready mode. They handle sophisticated weaponry and are trained in field tactics. Members of the force get trained for close quarter battle.”

The city already has RPF barracks in place with a separate unit for men and women. The RPSF was earlier deployed only in Naxal-affected areas of the North East and to handle terrorist activities in Jammu & Kashmir. Over the years, they are being deployed to handle other emergency situations as well.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
railway protection special force bengaluru railway station KSR Railway Station Karnataka
India Matters
The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan-2: Location of Vikram Lander traced on moon's surface, says K Sivan
A BSF team on patrolling duty along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. (File photo | EPS)
Financial safety not national security reason for women to join BSF: Study
People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Brother rues 'sensationalism' over Chandrayaan 2 advisor's NRC name exclusion
Veteran actor and director Rajasekar (Photo | Vijay TV Twitter)
Vijay TV's 'Saravanan Meenatchi' fame Rajasekar passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-themed Ganesha pandals in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
Gallery
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Birthday post for Travis Scott: Rank 10 | Account name - @kyliejenner | Likes (millions) 13.3 | Date posted April 30, 2019
Here are the 10 most-liked Instagram posts of all time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp