Speeding MUV rams scooters, three injured

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three people, including a woman and child, were injured after a speeding MUV rammed two scooters in Annapuneshwarinagar near Kamakshipalya on Saturday. The accused, Abhilash, is a resident of Vijaynagar and a student of a private college. Police said that he did not know how to drive. He has been arrested on charges of negligent driving. The injured are Padma (36), Guruprasad (28) and his daughter Sneha (11), residents of Annapurneshwarinagar. All three are being treated at a private hospital.

A senior police officer said that the incident occurred at 1.30 pm. Padma had stopped her scooter at the signal and Guruprasad was waiting there along with his daughter. Meanwhile, Abhilash and his friend Harsha, were returning home after playing cricket, when their speeding MUV rammed both scooters from behind. Padma was severely injured and she fractured her legs. Passersby rushed the injured to a private hospital. Kamakshiplaya traffic police rushed to the spot and arrested Abhilash.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Abhilash had bought the MUV from one of his friends’ father. “He claimed that he has a driving licence but we have asked him to submit the same before the police,” the police said.