24-year-old loses hand during procession

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A youth’s right hand was severed after it got stuck in a generator during a Ganesha procession on Saturday. The accident occurred in Ijoor police station limits in Ramanagara district. The injured youth is Narendra (24), a resident of Chamundeshwari Extension in Ijoor.

“The idol was kept on a tractor and a generator was hired for power. Narendra was standing close to the generator and his shawl got stuck to its blades. When he tried to pull the shawl back, his right hand got stuck between the blades and his hand was severed from his arm,” police said.