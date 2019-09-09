Home Cities Bengaluru

BDA working on roads to boost flat sales  

Of the 3,235 BDA flats, 1,959 flats are unsold. Poor road accessibility to the flats is one of the main reasons for this

Published: 09th September 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To prod the public to opt for Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) flats at Kanminike and Kommaghatta, which have few takers, the agency is in the process of creating better road infrastructure around them. Also, in the pipeline is a marketing agency to handle the sale of its flats in a professional manner. 

Of the 3,235 BDA flats — 1BHK, 2 BHK and 3 BHK houses — 1,959 flats still remain unsold. Since August 2017, the flats are being handed on an immediate basis to buyers through an ‘Across the Table’ scheme. A senior BDA official told The New Indian Express that 1,335 flats which are yet to find takers are in Kanminike and Kommaghatta.

“A total of 806 2 BHK flats in Kanminike Phase II & III and 94 flats in Kanminike Phase IV are yet to be sold while 435 2BHK flats in Kommaghatta Phase I & II remain unsold. Since both the locations are a bit far from the centre of the city, the distance seems to put off buyers.”Inadequate road accessibility to the flats could also be an issue. “Hence, steps are being taken to create two key roads,” he said. 

For the Kommaghatta flats which are located near the upcoming Challaghatta Metro station, steps are being taken to provide connectivity to the Main Road in Challaghatta, he said. “In the case of Kanminike flats (Near Christ University), we are taking steps to provide accessibility to Nice Road,” he added.Vinayak G Sugur, Engineer Officer (I), BDA, said the process of land acquisition to create the road in Kanminike is under way. “We have started taking initial steps to provide road access to Kommaghatta too,” he added. 

As part of its efforts to compete with private builders, the BDA had hit upon the idea of promoting its flats through private agencies almost a year ago. It has now called for tenders to narrow down on an agency to promote its flats. “The tender is still open and would be finalised within a month. It is up to the agencies to quote the specific commission they are looking for,” another official said. 

BDA office off limits to brokers 
Except officials and those with appointments, no one is permitted inside the BDA office till 3pm. The Commissioner and other officials have earmarked 3pm to 5pm from Monday to Saturday to meet the public. Brokers inside BDA are a mafia and have earned the Authority a notorious reputation.  “The move to keep a close watch on all visitors has been done mainly to keep brokers out of BDA. They convince visitors that they can sort out problems with their sites and flats for a price. They later keep visiting BDA officials and seeking favours,” a top BDA official said. Another official added that brokers can still pose as public and enter the office. “However, their numbers inside the office has declined,” an  official said.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BDA
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp