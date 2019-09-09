BDA working on roads to boost flat sales  

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: To prod the public to opt for Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) flats at Kanminike and Kommaghatta, which have few takers, the agency is in the process of creating better road infrastructure around them. Also, in the pipeline is a marketing agency to handle the sale of its flats in a professional manner.

Of the 3,235 BDA flats — 1BHK, 2 BHK and 3 BHK houses — 1,959 flats still remain unsold. Since August 2017, the flats are being handed on an immediate basis to buyers through an ‘Across the Table’ scheme. A senior BDA official told The New Indian Express that 1,335 flats which are yet to find takers are in Kanminike and Kommaghatta.

“A total of 806 2 BHK flats in Kanminike Phase II & III and 94 flats in Kanminike Phase IV are yet to be sold while 435 2BHK flats in Kommaghatta Phase I & II remain unsold. Since both the locations are a bit far from the centre of the city, the distance seems to put off buyers.”Inadequate road accessibility to the flats could also be an issue. “Hence, steps are being taken to create two key roads,” he said.

For the Kommaghatta flats which are located near the upcoming Challaghatta Metro station, steps are being taken to provide connectivity to the Main Road in Challaghatta, he said. “In the case of Kanminike flats (Near Christ University), we are taking steps to provide accessibility to Nice Road,” he added.Vinayak G Sugur, Engineer Officer (I), BDA, said the process of land acquisition to create the road in Kanminike is under way. “We have started taking initial steps to provide road access to Kommaghatta too,” he added.

As part of its efforts to compete with private builders, the BDA had hit upon the idea of promoting its flats through private agencies almost a year ago. It has now called for tenders to narrow down on an agency to promote its flats. “The tender is still open and would be finalised within a month. It is up to the agencies to quote the specific commission they are looking for,” another official said.

BDA office off limits to brokers

Except officials and those with appointments, no one is permitted inside the BDA office till 3pm. The Commissioner and other officials have earmarked 3pm to 5pm from Monday to Saturday to meet the public. Brokers inside BDA are a mafia and have earned the Authority a notorious reputation. “The move to keep a close watch on all visitors has been done mainly to keep brokers out of BDA. They convince visitors that they can sort out problems with their sites and flats for a price. They later keep visiting BDA officials and seeking favours,” a top BDA official said. Another official added that brokers can still pose as public and enter the office. “However, their numbers inside the office has declined,” an official said.