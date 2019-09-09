Bengaluru musician to conduct voice culture workshops in US

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru-based musician and composer Dr Suchethan Rangaswamy (40) is set to host a series of voice culture workshops in the United States, which are scheduled from September 21-30 and will see him cover cities like Kansas, Milwaukee, Jacksonville and Las Vegas. Speaking to CE, Rangaswamy says, “The workshops will focus on voice training exercises and voice culture. To maintain the longitude of one’s voice is crucial and exercise is equally important for this.”

For Rangaswamy, music began at the age of four when he started to learn Carnatic vocals. Trained under veteran classical musicians like Dr R K Srikantan and P Unnikrishnan, Rangaswamy has had a constant urge to learn various styles and techniques. This led to a blend of traditional and modern elements in his singing. “Teaching music was my passion from a very young age and I would take most of the opportunities which came by during my days in college. I would perform quite frequently till I got the chance to work with music director Tirumale Srinivasan, who is a legend in my eyes,’’ he says.

Currently a mentor on Zee Kannada’s SaReGaMaPa, Rangaswamy says that the role has provided him with a fresh take on music and has allowed him to guide contestants to their strengths. Speaking about his upcoming projects, Rangaswamy adds, “I am planning to showcase a few acapella acts along with some rare compositions in future, but the teaching can never stop.”