Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru musician to conduct voice culture workshops in US

Currently a mentor on Zee Kannada’s SaReGaMaPa, Rangaswamy says that the role has provided him with a fresh take on music and has allowed him to guide contestants to their strengths.

Published: 09th September 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru-based musician and composer Dr Suchethan Rangaswamy (40) is set to host a series of voice culture workshops in the United States, which are scheduled from September 21-30 and will see him cover cities like Kansas, Milwaukee, Jacksonville and Las Vegas. Speaking to CE, Rangaswamy says, “The workshops will focus on voice training exercises and voice culture. To maintain the longitude of one’s voice is crucial and exercise is equally important for this.”

For Rangaswamy, music began at the age of four when he started to learn Carnatic vocals. Trained under veteran classical musicians like Dr R K Srikantan and P Unnikrishnan, Rangaswamy has had a constant urge to learn various styles and techniques. This led to a blend of traditional and modern elements in his singing. “Teaching music was my passion from a very young age and I would take most of the opportunities which came by during my days in college. I would perform quite frequently till I got the chance to work with music director Tirumale Srinivasan, who is a legend in my eyes,’’ he says.

Currently a mentor on Zee Kannada’s SaReGaMaPa, Rangaswamy says that the role has provided him with a fresh take on music and has allowed him to guide contestants to their strengths. Speaking about his upcoming projects, Rangaswamy adds, “I am planning to showcase a few acapella acts along with some rare compositions in future, but the teaching can never stop.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp