Blurring boundaries

Simran Ahuja By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Picture this: Two dancers take to stage to perform for an eager audience. And as they do so, the screen behind them showcases two other artistes, from Israel, all coming together for one performance. While this will be the scene here in Bengaluru, the same will also play out in Israel at the same time, but with the two dancers from India being projected on the screen instead.

Titled End Of The Wall, the performance is a creative attempt at blurring physical, mental and cultural barriers, and will make use of video calling platform Skype to do so. “India and Israel share similar colonial experiences and till date our countries are suffering from the colonial repercussions. But at the end of the day, the common people everywhere, at any territorial conflicted area yearn for normalcy,” explains Snigdha Prabhakar, an independent artiste and nutritionist. While Prabhakar and Priyabrat Panigrahi will perform at the Bangalore International Centre on the day of the event, Shiraz Dagan and Noy Lantz are their Israeli counterparts who will be projected on the screen.

The production has been conceptualised and choreographed by Atalya Baumer and Tamar Mayzlish, who both reside in Tel Aviv. Baumer, 37, resided in Bengaluru from 2013 to 2017. When Mayzlish came to the city in 2016, the two worked together on a short-term project with four Bengaluru-based dancers. “After she went back we felt the project was good and we wanted to continue working from a distance. We started working through different media platforms, and then we eventually realised it’s actually possible to do a show on Skype,” explains Baumer, who is currently in the city for the performance.

The duo spent a month in Israel in July carrying out ‘intensive rehearsals’ with the Israeli dancers and then came to Bengaluru to do the same with the Indian dancers. “Tamar then went back to Israel and I stayed here. Now we work simultaneously in both countries and meet virtually through video calls,” says Baumer.

It comes as no surprise then that besides the time difference between the two countries, staying connected through the internet was a challenge as well, which included delays, being cut off or not being able to hear the other person. “We speak every day either through the screen or on WhatsApp call but it is always harder speaking, or rather working, through a phone rather then being together in the same physical space,” says Baumer, adding that they also had to learn a lot about cables, sound systems and lights.

Agrees Prabhakar, who adds that they also used Skype to understand physical aspects like positioning or gaze while dancing. “We also had to build emotional connections to understand each other’s bodies. As these become a vital part of a performance, we as dancers need to be super connected for the audience to feel the same,” she says, adding that Panigrahi and her getting injured made the rehearsal process more ‘nerve wrecking’.

“We had to step out of rehearsals for four days. But we were still with the process emotionally and mentally. And now since we both are back, we hope to put up a good show,” she says.

End of the Wall: An Indo-Israel Collaboration will take place on September 12 at 8.30pm and 11pm at Bangalore International Centre.