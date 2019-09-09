Home Cities Bengaluru

Cops shoot at two history-sheeters

Published: 09th September 2019 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Kamakshipalya police opened fire at two history sheeters on Sunday, who were on the run after killing a 34-year-old tanker driver, Mahesh Kumar, over an old rivalry. The history-sheeters are Praveen alias Hitachi (24) and Abhi alias Handrahalli, (26), both residents of Laggere. The duo was involved in several criminal cases. 

A senior police officer said that on Friday night, Kumar was hacked to death by the duo. The shootout took place in an isolated place near the industrial area. A team headed by Inspector Goutham surrounded the place and warned them to surrender.

Sensing danger, the accused attacked constables Vasanth Kumar and  Satish, and Sub Inspector Andani Gowda, who sustained minor injuries. Goutham fired a warning shot and later shot at the duo’s legs. The injured were rushed to Victoria hospital, where they are recovering.

“The prime accused Slum Bharath had planned the murder of Kumar. Kumar and his brother Prasanna were involved in a double murder case reported in Tavarekere in 2014. The bothers killed Soori and Babu, who were part of Bharat’s gang, over a financial dispute. Killing Kumar was Bharath’s act of revenge,” the police officer added.

