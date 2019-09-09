Techie drives to Kolar, shoots himself in the head

By Express News Service

KOLAR: A techie from Bengaluru allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a country-made pistol near Kenchenahalli Gate bus stand in Kolar on Sunday. The techie, Prashanth Kumar (44), from Bihar, was residing at Mahadevapura in Bengaluru with his wife and two children. Preliminary investigations revealed that he was out of a job for the last eight months.

According to sources, Prashanth left a suicide note reportedly stating that he had invested money in the stock market and had incurred heavy losses. His father had sold some land in his native and sent the money to him which he lost in the share market. He mentioned that he had also borrowed money from moneylenders. Unable to bear the stress, he took this extreme step, the note stated.

SP Karthick Reddy said that Prashant travelled to Kolar on a bike. He allegedly shot himself in the left temple near a wall of the bus stand. The police are investigating how he got his hands on a country-made pistol. A case has been registered at Kolar Rural police station.