Two women killed in separate accidents

BENGALURU: Two women were killed in separate road accidents in the city on Sunday. In one accident that occurred near St John’s College on NICE Road, a 22-year-old woman died while two of her brothers sustained injuries when their bike was hit by a mini lorry.

The deceased is Sandhya, a resident of Kudlu Gate. Police said that Sandhya was going to Tumakuru with her brothers on a bike, when a speeding mini lorry rammed their bike from behind. In another accident in Weavers Colony off Bannerghatta Road, Monica (23), died after she was hit by a tractor.