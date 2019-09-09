Woman hands bag with baby to youth, runs away

H M Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Babies are often abandoned at railway stations or the roadside across the city. However, in a strange case, a woman handed over a bag with a newborn baby in it to a youth and fled. The incident took place on Thursday morning. College student Sri Sai Charan, a resident of Raghavendra Colony in Chamarajpet, and his friend Lakshmi Pavan, were at a tea stall at TR Mill Circle on 5th Main in Chamarajpet. At 11.15am, when the duo were sipping tea, a woman in her early 30s, clad in a red saree, approached Charan and asked him to hold on to her bag for a minute while she had some water.

Charan took the bag from her. After drinking water, the woman went to a public toilet nearby. Charan waited for her to return but after 30 minutes, when there was no sign of her, he and Lakshmi started looking for her in the surrounding area. When they could not find her, they got suspicious and checked the bag. They found some clothes and other valuables, and a newborn baby boy wrapped in a cloth inside.

The duo quickly alerted the tea stall owner and other people around, and asked if they had seen the woman. Locals suggested that the duo alert the jurisdictional police. Charan approached Chama-rajpet police with the baby.

An investigating officer said, “We immediately took the baby to a hospital and then alerted the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) officials, before handing the baby over to them. We have now formed a team to trace the woman.”“The woman must have been the newborn’s mother. She may have abandoned it due to financial or other issues. We are going to visit hospitals in the surrounding area to find the list of women who have given birth in the past week to find some clues,” the officer added.