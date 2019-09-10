BBMP publishes new outdoor signage bylaws

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government informed the Karnataka High Court on Monday that it has published the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s Outdoor Signage and Public Messaging Bylaws-2018 in the official gazette on September 7.

The government advocate submitted the same before the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz during the hearing of a batch of PILs related to illegal hoardings.

The government advocate submitted that they had received the English version of the bylaws on September 5 from the civic body, which has not submitted the Kannada version of the same.



The court then directed the BBMP to submit the Kannada version immediately.

The new bylaws will come into effect after three months from the date of publishing.



The bylaws were published in the gazette after the same was deemed to have been sanctioned as per the provisions of the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act, as the government failed to give sanction to bylaws for three months after being submitted by the BBMP.