Bengaluru cops record six thousand traffic violations, collect Rs 72 lakh in fines

A major chunk of the violations were pillion riders not wearing helmets.

Published: 10th September 2019 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Image For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In spite of the steep increase in fines after the revised fines under the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act were implemented, statistics put out by the Bengaluru Traffic Police on Monday revealed that they collected a whopping Rs 72,49,900 from the errant.

BTP’s data revealed that the police booked 6,813 people from Wednesday till Monday morning for various traffic violations.

A major chunk of the violations were pillion riders not wearing helmets. This amounted to 2,645 cases and a fine of Rs 26,45,000. According to the new rules, even if one of the riders does not wear a helmet, both are fined Rs 1,000.
 


The number of cases of riding without a helmet amounted to 1,968 cases and a total fine of Rs 19,68,000.

This apart, 695 cases of using mobile phones while driving were booked along with a total fine of Rs 13.9 lakh, and 708 cases of motorists driving without wearing a seat belt with a fine amount of Rs 7.08 lakh.

Another Rs 2.12 lakh was collected from those violating the one-way rule with 425 cases.

Earlier in September, the BTP had collected an amount of Rs 30,11,400 from September 4-5.

Statistics from January to July 2019 indicated that BTP officials had booked 51,03,649 cases of traffic violations.

 

