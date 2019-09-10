Bengaluru man seeking massage gets caught in flesh trade web

Home Cities Bengaluru

Published: 10th September 2019 10:48 AM

By H M Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 34-year-old man struggled for more than a month just to get an FIR registered against a gang involved in flesh trade, who robbed him of Rs 12,000. The victim alleged that he was looking for an Ayurvedic massage, and he found one such place online.

In his complaint, Jagadeesh T, a resident of Dhananayakanahalli, said that the accused asked him to come to Central Mall on July 29. He was asked to wait, as he was told he would be taken to the massage centre from there. A man met Jagadeesh at the location and took him near SLV Towers in KSRTC Layout.

Two other men joined and asked Jagadeesh to pay up. As Jagadeesh was taking money out of his pocket, the trio snatched Rs 12,000 from him, and directed him to a car, with five women seated in it.

They asked him to select one woman, but Jagadeesh rebuffed them, and asked for his money. They got into an argument, and the trio threatened him before fleeing.

On the same day, Jagadeesh went to JP Nagar police station to file a complaint, but he was turned away. Jagadeesh told TNIE, “During one visit to JP Nagar police station, the officer called a person named Deepak and informed him that I have come to file a complaint against him. The officer asked us to settle the dispute.” Each time Jagadeesh went to the police, the same Deepak was called in.

Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao directed police to register an FIR. When Jaga-deesh was filing the complaint, he received two messages from the accused, asking him to send the number linked to his Google Pay account to return the money.

