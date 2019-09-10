Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru NGO strives to inculcate interest in Science among students

Ashok is from the Karnataka Vijnana Parishat. He has volunteered to teach students for a couple of hours on Saturdays as part of Shikshan.

Published: 10th September 2019 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

Ashok teaches Chemistry to students of Sampangiram Nagar government high school

Ashok teaches Chemistry to students of Sampangiram Nagar government high school. ( Photo | EPS )

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Every Saturday, Ashok R travels 13 km to Sampangiram Nagar to teach 70 odd children Science at the government school here.

This school has no Biology, Zoology or Chemistry teacher for the past two years. Mugging up these subjects has become common practice. Since Ashok started taking classes, he has been trying to get these kids into the subject.

Ashok is from the Karnataka Vijnana Parishat. He has volunteered to teach students for a couple of hours on Saturdays as part of Shikshan.

This is a city-based initiative where youths from the city have teamed up with scientists, IPS officers and national sportspersons to encourage students to study and learn Science and Computer Science.

Besides that, former IPS officer Annamalai grooms these kids to become well rounded individuals with personality training.

Assistant DRDO researcher Vinod Kartavya formed a group to help other government school students learn the basics of computers and Science.

“We wanted to give them sustainable laboratories that are inexpensive. The Indian Literacy Project developed science kits and Samarpan Trust by the Infosys foundation gave five schools one kit each. Our volunteers helped the teachers get acquainted with the equipment. A volunteer was roped in from the Karnataka Vijnana Parishad to teach at a school that lacked a teacher,” he said.

Senior DRDO scientist Srinivasan said that more than teaching Science as a career option, they were trying to instill a scientific temper in students. He helps volunteers frame the curriculum for practical classes and teaches Computer Science at a government school at Nagavarapalya. “We teach terms in the vernacular for students who come from Kannada medium. Eventually we end up teaching them quite a bit of English,” he added.

Headmistress of government high school, Sampangirama Nagar, Shamantha said that with the transfer and retirement of teachers, there are vacancies. However, these vacancies take time to be filled.

“The chemistry teacher retired two years ago. Another teacher and I have been teaching Chemistry, Biology and Zooology using CDs and models,” she said.

The five science kits to be installed at this school will be donated by the Bengaluru Political Action Committee headed by Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw.  This school is among five schools that will receive science kits from Shikshan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru NGOs Bengaluru schools
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu addressing media who was house arrested at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu, son Lokesh put under house arrest ahead of protest in Andhra
Onam festival celebration at Mahalingapuram Iyyappan temple in Chennai. ( Photo | EPS)
Malayalis celebrate Onam with joy and happiness
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp