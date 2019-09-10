Chartered flight, carrying four, lands safely in Bengaluru after declaring full emergency

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A chartered flight carrying four passengers, coming to Bengaluru from Dubai, developed an emergency on board just before landing at Kempegowda International Airport at around 5.30 pm on Monday.



Despite the emergency situation, pertaining to a problem in receiving signals while approaching the runway, the aircraft had a safe landing.

“A non-scheduled flight heading from Almaktoom (Dubai) to KIA declared a full emergency. It was withdrawn later and the flight landed safely,” an airport source said.As soon as the emergency was declared, security officials at the airport, a medical team and Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting staff were on alert.

Explaining the technical aspects of such types of emergencies, Aviation Safety Consultant Captain Mohan Ranganathan told TNIE, “At the time of landing, the cockpit needs to get three green signals from the gears to indicate it has been locked down. The signals need to be received from two main gears and one nose wheel gear in order to go ahead with the landing.” However, if even one of these signals is not received, an emergency is declared.

During this procedure, the aircraft hovers above the runway in order to exhaust some fuel so that the weight of the flight is reduced. KIA operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited, did not respond.