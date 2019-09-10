Home Cities Bengaluru

CM Yeddyurappa's deadline for 'Namma Metro' unlikely to be met

Nearly 5,000 square metres of land belonging to NICE is yet to be handed over to BMRCL

Published: 10th September 2019 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 11:02 AM

The construction of the Reach-1 Line is in full swing in Whitefield.

The construction of the Reach-1 Line is in full swing in Whitefield. | ( Photo | Meghana Sastry )

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa’s announcement on Sunday that two key Metro lines of its Phase-II will be ready before 2021 does not appear probable.

Some portions of these lines are still dogged by land acquisition as well as legal complications and this is a tough ask particularly for the Electronics City route, say sources.

Expressing his unhappiness over the slow pace of ongoing Metro projects, the CM declared that the R V Road-Bommasandra Line (Reach-5) via Central Silk Board and Electronics City and the Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield (Reach-1) would become operational within two years.

However, it appears improbable that the Electronics City portion will meet the deadline. The Whitefield route could be made operational by overlooking its proposed Kadugodi depot and making use of the existing Baiyappanahalli depot.

Nearly 5,000 sqm of land belonging to NICE is yet to be handed over to BMRCL for the Electronics City Line despite a few rounds of discussions with the group.

“NICE wants extra compensation for its land than what BMRCL is ready to offer. Hence, that portion of land is yet to be even acquired. Other than this, we have obtained all the required land on the 18.82 km Bommasandra Line,” an official said. The land is needed to build the viaduct and a portion of the Electronic City (I) Metro station.

Despite the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board having deposited the compensation in court, NICE had refused to accept it and has gone to court over the issue. A representative of NICE had earlier confirmed to this reporter that they were not happy with the compensation announced for them.

The line has another minor problem with devotees of the Shri Anjaneye Swamy Temple on the Bangalore-Hosur National Highway refusing to permit the relocation of the temple to construct a service road for the highway.

The temple situated on nearly 1,500 sqft of land is located between the proposed Begur Road and Bommanahalli Metro stations. BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth told TNIE that he required some time to provide answers to the queries about the two lines in question.

Plan B for Whitefield:

The Whitefield Line is still awaiting 44.75 acres of forest land required for the Kadugodi depot.

“When trains start running on Reach-1, we will definitely need an additional depot to stable them. Hence, readying this depot is crucial for us,” said a top official.

However, in case of delay in obtaining the land and putting in place the dep-ot, trains can still be run between Baiyappanahalli and Whitefield by temporarily making use of the Baiyap-panahalli depot, the official said.

