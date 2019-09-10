Home Cities Bengaluru

Education Department, cops to organise meetings on student safety in Bengaluru

Schools in Bengaluru have over the past few week seen police personnel address teachers and the school head, with a priority given to safety.

BENGALURU: Soon, officials of the police department will coordinate with school and Education Department authorities for the safety of students.

A co-ordination committee of Educational Department officials and police department will meet at least once a month to discuss ragging, the drug menace, sexual abuse and other problems faced by students, and find immediate solutions.

This was directed by the Primary and Secondary Education Minister N Suresh Kumar on Monday, in his interaction with the police commissioner, Principal Secretary of the Education department, representatives of NIMHANS, education experts and senior officials of the Education department.

Schools in Bengaluru have over the past few week seen police personnel address teachers and the school head, with a priority given to safety. This now, will be implemented statewide.

The minister also sought an action plan from the Principal Secretary of the Education department to implement the Child protection policy prepared by NIMHANS.

He also demanded proposals from the officials to amend the All Public Safety Act so that it is implemented in all schools.

“A comprehensive activity-based curriculum that incorporates classes on child-safety on the Bagless day should also be produced at the earliest,” the minister said, pressing officials to implement the measures in a time-bound manner.

