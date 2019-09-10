Home Cities Bengaluru

Mansoor Khan bribed public servants as protection, says CBI

The agency registered a criminal case on charges of criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property.

A case was first registered against Khan and IMA at Commercial Street police station on a complaint filed by Khalid Ahmed

A case was first registered against Khan and IMA at Commercial Street police station on a complaint filed by Khalid Ahmed.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The CBI, probing the multi-crore IMA scam has brought to light startling facts about how the main accused Mansoor Khan had bribed many public servants as protection to carry out illegal activities.

“Most of the deposits were allegedly misappropriated by the accused for acquiring assets registered in their names and those of their family members. The accused allegedly paid huge bribes to public servants and others as protection money to carry out their illegal activities,” a CBI official release stated.

“It was alleged that the accused widely propagated the schemes through the media, advertisements, religious scholars and others. It was also alleged that the money collected as deposits/investments were not used for any genuine business activities, instead, the accused rotated a portion of deposits to distribute them among investors in the guise of profits,” added the premier investigation agency.

“CBI officials have only filed a chargesheet with the names of 20 accused, whom the SIT listed in their report to CBI. Investigation will continue and names of other accused will be added,” said an SIT source.

A supplementary chargesheet will be filed later.

A case was first registered against Khan and IMA at Commercial Street police station on a complaint filed by Khalid Ahmed, alleging that he and his family had been duped of Rs 1.34 crore.

He also accused Khan of owing him Rs 3.5 crore for construction undertaken by his company for IMA.

