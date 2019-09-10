Next time you decide to litter, think again, says Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) Solid Waste Management (SWM) cell will soon be able to catch violaters and fine them easily once the hand-held point of sale (POS) machines come into the picture.



In the past they had to issue challans and maintain lengthy records of these violations.

By the end of October, the SWM cell will get about 400 POS machines, which will be given to junior health inspectors and marshals in all the wards.



“The POS machines will make it easier for junior health inspectors and marshals to fine violators. It will have a customised software where various violations, including littering and urination, will be installed. Those who commit them will be fined. The machine is very similar to the Personal Digital Assistant machines carried by Bangalore Traffic Police and will also have a slot where people who do not have cash can pay by card,” said Randeep D, special commissioner SWM.



Last week, BBMP SWM officials held a meeting with a private bank which will provide them with the machines. An MoU will be signed in the coming week.



“We had a meeting with bank officials and they said that if we opened accounts with them, they would provide us these machines free of cost,” said a BBMP official.

Another special feature will be the cameras in the machine which will capture the violator’s picture. If he/she repeats the violation, they will be charged double.



“The device will capture the face of the violator and the next time the same person is caught, his/her face will be displayed on the machine,” said Manjula N Rao, SWM expert.