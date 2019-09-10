Home Cities Bengaluru

Next time you decide to litter, think again, says Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike

Another special feature will be the cameras in the machine which will capture the violator’s picture.

Published: 10th September 2019 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike

BBMP office (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) Solid Waste Management (SWM) cell will soon be able to catch violaters and fine them easily once the hand-held point of sale (POS) machines come into the picture.

In the past they had to issue challans and maintain lengthy records of these violations.

By the end of October, the SWM cell will get about 400 POS machines, which will be given to junior health inspectors and marshals in all the wards.

“The POS machines will make it easier for junior health inspectors and marshals to fine violators. It will have a customised software where various violations, including littering and urination, will be installed. Those who commit them will be fined. The machine is very similar to the Personal Digital Assistant machines carried by Bangalore Traffic Police and will also have a slot where people who do not have cash can pay by card,” said Randeep D, special commissioner SWM. 

Last week, BBMP SWM officials held a meeting with a private bank which will provide them with the machines. An MoU will be signed in the coming week.

“We had a meeting with bank officials and they said that if we opened accounts with them, they would provide us these machines free of cost,” said a BBMP official.

Another special feature will be the cameras in the machine which will capture the violator’s picture. If he/she repeats the violation, they will be charged double.

“The device will capture the face of the violator and the next time the same person is caught, his/her face will be displayed on the machine,” said Manjula N Rao, SWM expert.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP Bengaluru
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu addressing media who was house arrested at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu, son Lokesh put under house arrest ahead of protest in Andhra
Onam festival celebration at Mahalingapuram Iyyappan temple in Chennai. ( Photo | EPS)
Malayalis celebrate Onam with joy and happiness
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp