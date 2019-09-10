Home Cities Bengaluru

Submit plan to improve government schools as soon as possible: Karnataka High Court

The Karnataka High Court was hearing a PIL filed by the Anti-Corruption Council of India, a social organisation, which pointed out the lack of infrastructure in government schools.

Published: 10th September 2019 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

government school children

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the state government to submit a time-bound plan to provide basic infrastructure to government schools.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by the Anti-Corruption Council of India, a social organisation, which pointed out the lack of infrastructure in government schools.

Indicating that the said plan was initially for 889 schools, which lacked basic facilities as depicted in the sample survey conducted by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA), the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz said that financial constraints cannot be a reason for not providing basic infrastructure.

The court specified that all schools covered under the provisions of the RTE Act should be provided with basic infrastructure facilities.

The court’s direction came after it took note of the findings of the aforementioned survey. In view of the findings, the court directed a state government officer to file an affidavit in two weeks explaining time frame needed to provide facilities as per the standards prescribed in the RTE Act.

The KSLSA had conducted a sample survey of 889 schools and collected data from 70,000 schools before submitting the report to the court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka High court Karnataka schools
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu addressing media who was house arrested at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu, son Lokesh put under house arrest ahead of protest in Andhra
Onam festival celebration at Mahalingapuram Iyyappan temple in Chennai. ( Photo | EPS)
Malayalis celebrate Onam with joy and happiness
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp