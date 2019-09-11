‘Credentials of potential VCs to be in public domain’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan, who is also the Minister for Higher Education, assured people that the credentials of vice-chancellors to be appointed to various varsities in the state, will be in the public domain to ensure transparency during selection, on Tuesday. He said that this would do away with the search committee that reportedly enlisted potential vice-chancellors in a non-transparent manner.

He said, in order to accomplish this, an amendment will be brought in the Act that prescribes the procedure of appointing vice-chancellors.“With this transparent method, V-Cs will be chosen by virtue of merit as the information will be in public domain. Their credentials will be open for scrutiny,” he said.

“Esteemed individuals in the field of education or retired vice-chancellors with a clean background, should be in the committee. This is part of the Karnataka State Education Act 2000. Also, calling interviewing candidates is not necessary as they will be selected based on their bio data and previous records,” said Dr Sreenivas Gowda, secretary, Forum of Former Vice-Chancellors of Karnataka (FVCK), that has been advocating for a cleaner selection committee.

Several complaints were raised against the existing search committee over discriminatory practices. Retired V-Cs too had raised objections earlier this year that those who were ineligible were being appointed. The Deputy CM said that a new panel would be established to decide on the list of potential vice-chancellors.In a push for transparency, the future of 310 members, who were approved, lies hanging.

An online process will replace the existing one to select Principals, Narayan added.