Discover the artist in you 

BENGALURU : Acrylic painting is executed in the medium of synthetic acrylic resins. Acrylics dry rapidly, serve as a vehicle for any kind of pigment and are capable of giving both the transparent brilliance of watercolour and the density of oil paint. They are considered to be less affected by heat and other destructive forces unlike oil paint.

This workshop is for those who want to learn authenticated knife and acrylic painting in a personalised session. Artist Kalpesh will be facilitating this workshop.

What do you learn?

Usage of art-brushes. Step by step technique to perform a knife painting

Create colourful strokes and textures and different types of strokes and washes.

Frame by frame approach

Color theory

Art composure and colour balancing techniques.

What should you do?

1.Choose the size of the picture

2. Choose the picture:

You can choose either of the works available in the poster or something of interest.

3. Very important

Do inform the artist on your picture selection so that he/she would be able to procure posters for the workshop.

No previous experience of art is required. All materials will be provided and you will take back a big massive finished painting.

The workshop will be held at Studio Pepperfry - Furniture Store in Indiranagar, on September 21 from 11 am to 2 am.