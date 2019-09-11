Feast of joy

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Thiruvonam (Sacred Onam Day) being celebrated on Wednesday, a day after Utradam (First Onam Day), it’s time you prepare yourself to finding most of the Kerala restaurants in the city jam-packed during lunch hours. Onasadhya isn’t a simple meal that anyone would want to miss during this festival.

Even though it is a weekday, tables at several restaurants in the city have been booked well in advance. Bengaluru residents hailing from Kerala, who could not visit their hometowns, are set to celebrate the festival and relish the 24-28-dish feast served on a banana leaf, wearing the traditional attire of Kerala mundu and saree. The meal is traditionally vegetarian and marks the 10-day harvest festival which began on September 1.

“All the tables have been booked for the occasion, and the restaurant is expected to be full until the evening. Last year too, we had a similar experience wherein reservations were made a week in advance,” said an employee, who didn’t want to be named, at Ente Keralam restaurant in Ulsoor.

Similar situations are narrated by the management of other restaurants, such as Kerala Restaurant, Kairali, and Coconut Grove. At most places, 70 per cent of the tables had been booked until Tuesday. “Onam is always considered peak season for us, and we usually receive 30-40 customers or even more, who have to wait in queue outside. Customers do not mind waiting as once they get to eat a full sadhya, they leave with a happy and satisfied,” the manager of Kerala Restaurant said on condition of anonymity. He added, “We are also expecting orders through online platforms.”

Food lovers in the city cannot wait to enjoy the spread. “This year, we could not visit home for Onam, which includes a tradition of cooking as many dishes as possible. It is difficult to cook on a weekday, so we have decided to celebrate with sadhya at a nearby restaurant,” said Vinod Jacob, an HR professional at an IT company who plans to have the meal with five colleagues.

Festive fervour

City restaurants are beckoning foodies with their special Onam Sadhya spread, a 24-28-dish feast served on a banana leaf to celebrate the 10-day harvest festival from Kerala.