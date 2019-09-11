Home Cities Bengaluru

Feast of joy

As Bengalureans look forward to relishing Onam sadhya, city restaurants gear up to serve thronging crowds

Published: 11th September 2019 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Preeja Prasad 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Thiruvonam (Sacred Onam Day) being celebrated on Wednesday, a day after Utradam (First Onam Day), it’s time you prepare yourself to finding most of the Kerala restaurants in the city jam-packed during lunch hours. Onasadhya isn’t a simple meal that anyone would want to miss during this festival.

Even though it is a weekday, tables at several restaurants in the city have been booked well in advance. Bengaluru residents hailing from Kerala, who could not visit their hometowns, are set to celebrate the festival and relish the 24-28-dish feast served on a banana leaf, wearing the traditional attire of Kerala mundu and saree. The meal is traditionally vegetarian and marks the 10-day harvest festival which began on  September 1.

“All the tables have been booked for the occasion, and the restaurant is expected to be full until the evening. Last year too, we had a similar experience wherein reservations were made a week in advance,” said an employee, who didn’t want to be named, at Ente Keralam restaurant in Ulsoor. 

Similar situations are narrated by the management of other restaurants, such as Kerala Restaurant, Kairali, and Coconut Grove. At most places, 70 per cent of the tables had been booked until Tuesday. “Onam is always considered peak season for us, and we usually receive 30-40 customers or even more, who have to wait in queue outside. Customers do not mind waiting as once they get to eat a full sadhya, they leave with a happy and satisfied,” the manager of Kerala Restaurant said on condition of anonymity. He added, “We are also expecting orders through online platforms.”

Food lovers in the city cannot wait to enjoy the spread. “This year, we could not visit home for Onam, which includes a tradition of cooking as many dishes as possible. It is difficult to cook on a weekday, so we have decided to celebrate with sadhya at a nearby restaurant,” said Vinod Jacob, an HR professional at an IT company who plans to have the meal with five colleagues.

Festive fervour
City restaurants are beckoning foodies with their special Onam Sadhya spread, a 24-28-dish feast served on a banana leaf to celebrate the 10-day harvest festival from Kerala.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Onam
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Violence over new traffic fine in New Delhi; Youth Congress clashes with cops
OH MY GIZMO | Samsung S10e review: 'e' for efficient? You bet!
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp