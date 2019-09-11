Home Cities Bengaluru

Food for thought

Written by celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija, N for Nourish is the author’s attempt to inform the relationship of young children with food.

Published: 11th September 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Varsha Gowda
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Written by celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija, N for Nourish is the author’s attempt to inform the relationship of young children with food. After Eat Delete, her first book, and several years of practice, Makhija concluded that “either people fear it or love it, they don’t trust it. They eat it because of the taste or don’t eat to lose weight.

There is a love or hate relationship.” In that journey of helping her clients develop a better relationship with food, she also became a mother to two daughters. “In teaching my daughters about food and nutrition, I realised that it is much easier for children to learn because they don’t have to unlearn bad habits like adults,” she said.

Makhija’s children did not limit themselves to learning about food at home, they would often share tips and tricks with their friends in school, “I would get calls from mothers saying—’Hey your daughter taught mine to eat green chilli when she has a cold, thank you so much’, and so on,” she said.

Such experiences led the nutritionist to write ‘Eat delete junior’ which was a guide for parents to get their children to start eating healthy foods. “Later, I started getting demands to write a book that children could read. Today’s children don’t like to be told what to eat from adults, they are a do-it-yourself generation after all,” she said adding that is how N for Nourish was born.

N for Nourish is written in a language that would appeal to children aged above 10 years. “I’ve made sure to not talk down to them, today’s children are smart. My daughters were very helpful, so a lot of the lingo that I use in the book is what they taught me,” she says with a laugh. It was very important for Makhija to make her book accessible, given that many children hit puberty with a wrong idea about food and body resulting in hormonal fluctuations. “If they learn how to eat right, they can avoid disorders like PCOS, which is common among women today,” she said.

Pooja recalls that her journey as a nutritionist began when she was a child. “My mother always said that I was a curious eater. I always asked questions like- ‘who told you orange has vitamin C?’…from the very beginning. My mom said, I was intrigued by food,” she said. She had so many questions that her mother did not have answers to and N for Nourish is an attempt to equip children with the answers to many such questions, and getting them on a journey to loving their food and bodies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Violence over new traffic fine in New Delhi; Youth Congress clashes with cops
OH MY GIZMO | Samsung S10e review: 'e' for efficient? You bet!
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp