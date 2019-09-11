Karnataka HC sets rules for disbursing compensation  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has issued several guidelines to the Principal District Judges and Claims Tribunals for depositing compensation. Registrar General V Srishananda issued the circular containing 22 guidelines recently, in compliance with the judgment passed by Justice B Veerappa on July 19.

One of the guidelines says the Claims Tribunals should ensure that compensation is directly credited to the bank account of the claimant. The bank account details should be stated in the Claims Tribunal order.

The guidelines were issued in order to serve the cause of justice, more particularly victims who are economically impoverished.

The HC also ordered that the circular be displayed on the notice board to intimate insurance companies, transport companies and other departments. In cases, where the victims have Aadhaar Cards, a self attested copy may also be obtained.