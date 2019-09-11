Keep police stations clean or face action, officers told

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Soon, we can look forward to see the Law and Order police stations in the city clean and tidy. Recently, City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao went on a surprise visit and found that most of the stations were very untidy. He then instructed that all the police station premises should be maintained and cleaned immediately. He gave them a deadline of 15 days to clean it. “When I saw the police stations unclean, I was surprised. We need to keep our workplace clean,” said Rao.

He further disclosed that some of the police stations are really untidy outside as well as inside and he has made a note of it. He also asked the officers concerned to clean it or face strict action. “This apart, even the Central Crime Branch premises is not clean. We will make sure it is well maintained and clean. I have also asked the police officers to clear all the seized vehicles from their premises,” added Rao.

Cubbon Park Police Inspector revealed that after the order, they painted the toilet of the station which was in a pathetic state. “We got the orders from the Chief and have started to clean the police station. Dried leaves are not cleared for a long time and make the station look very untidy. We have shifted and arranged all the seized vehicles to one side of the premise.”

Another Police Inspector from Banshankari Police Station said, “It is our duty to keep our stations clean. At times, it is ignored, but it will be monitored henceforth and we will make sure that our station is spotless.”Another police official on condition of anonymity revealed that at times, the housekeeping personnel do not come for a long time and nobody takes the initiative to clean. “However, now everyone will come forward to help,” he added.