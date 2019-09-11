Home Cities Bengaluru

Last-mile cab pool service threatened by auto drivers?

A car pool service in Indiranagar is allegedly under attack; cab drivers forced to move their pick-up points

Published: 11th September 2019 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Loca Rides, a four-month-old car pool start-up that aims to provide last-mile connectivity near Metro and railway stations is facing opposition from local auto drivers in Indiranagar. The vehicles are available in a 4 to 5km radius of stations. The company alleges that two of their cars were damaged by auto drivers. In fact, in one of the incidents, the driver had passengers in the cab when a group of auto drivers kicked the vehicles and scratched the windshield with keys. The firm also claims that their drivers had been threatened last month too and they were forced to move their pick-up points.

“We have around 140 pick-up and drop-off points in Indiranagar. Since our services are cheaper, the auto drivers are probably facing a drop in their business near the Metro station. On August 8, they first disrupted our service by blocking the entire road adjacent to the Metro and were led by a group called Ambedkar Sene, which claims to own the auto stand near the Metro.

They prevented out drivers from taking passengers, physically blocked access to cars and threatened to damage them,” said Gautam Patil, founder of Loca. Local drivers had to move the pick-up point, he said. Patil later registered an NCR (Non-cognisable report) on the same day at Indiranagar police station.

“On September 9, 30-40 people cornered two cars and physically damaged the cars by kicking and scratching the wind shield with keys. They threatened further damage if the vehicles came near the pick-up point again. The police asked us to move once again and we complained. The next day, auto drivers threatened our drivers once again when passengers were present,” Patil said.

In all the above instances, Patil said they had to shut down operations for a few hours and suffer losses.
While the police inspector was not reachable for comments on the issue, DCP East, Rahul Kumar said the police will attend to the matter. He, however, did not confirm what action would be taken or if an FIR would be registered. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Loca Rides Carpool
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Violence over new traffic fine in New Delhi; Youth Congress clashes with cops
OH MY GIZMO | Samsung S10e review: 'e' for efficient? You bet!
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp