Man ends life as wife leaves home with kids  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Upset over his wife leaving him, a 35-year-old auto driver committed suicide in Nelamangala on Tuesday. His wife had left home with the kids. The deceased is Ramanjaneya, a resident of Valimikanagar. He was living with his wife Bhavya, and two kids. A senior police officer said that the incident came to light early in the morning when Ramanjaneya’s mother Rangamma came to his house and repeatedly knocked the door. Since there was no response, she alerted the neighbours who broke open the door to find his hanging body.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the couple were living in Bengaluru and had recently shifted to Nelamangala. Bhavya was not happy about shifting to a new place and the couple would quarrel over it. He left a suicide note alleging that Bhavya left the house without a word.

In the note, he said when he tried to contact his wife and convince her, she did not respond. He mentioned that he wanted the kids to live with his mother Rangamma. Based on a complaint, Nelamangala rural police are investigating the case.

Help is at hand

If you are having suicidal thoughts or are in emotional distress, help is available. You can get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10 pm and 104 Arogya Sahayavani which is available 24/7.