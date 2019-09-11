More than 35,000 people to participate in protest against DKS' arrest

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With more than 35,000 people slated to participate in a rally to condemn the arrest of former minister DK Shivakumar, the police have advised public to avoid the Central Business district including Basavanagudi, JC Road and Corporation Circle. The rally will be held on a 5.2km stretch from Natioanal College Ground to Freedom Park. It will commence at 11 am and is expected to end at around 3.30pm. The police have diverted the traffic on several road and junctions.

Speaking to media persons, Joint Commissioner of Traffic BR Ravikanthegowda said, “On the route of the rally, we have dedicated 60 per cent of the space to agitators and the remaining for regular traffic.”

Rally route The rally will start from National College Grounds before taking a left to reach PMK Road. Then protestors will take a left turn to reach Vanivilas Road before arriving at National College Junction.

Then it will head to Minerva Circle. It will then head to JC Road, Shivaji Junction, Town Hall, NR Junction, Ulsoor Gate Police Station and Police Corner, before taking a left turn to reach KG Road, then Mysore Bank Circle. It will then take a right turn towards Palace road, Y Ramachandra Road and Kanakadasa Circle, before finally culminating at Freedom Park.

Traffic diversion

Commuters from KG road have been diverted to Sagar Himalaya Elite Junction and have been asked to take a right turn to reach Tank Bund Road. Commuters heading towards Chalukya Circle have been diverted to Maharani College Bridge to reach KR Circle. Commuters towards Freedom Park from Sheshadri Road have been diverted to Anand Rao Circle underpass and Race Course Road. From Chalukya Circle they are to take a right to reach CID Junction and KR Circle.

Commuters heading to KR Market from Majestic have been asked to take left on NR Junction to Devanga Junction and then head to Subbaiah Circle, Poornima Junction, Urvashi Theatre Junction, Lalbagh Main Road, Krumbigal Road and Lalbagh West Gate to JC Road and Town Hall. Commuters heading to Majestic have been asked to take a left turn on Hudson Circle and then proceed to Ulsoor Gate Police Station Junction, Bannappa Park, Fish Canteen to reach KR Circle and then take Old Post Office Road to reach Majestic.

Commuters heading to Chalukya Circle have been asked to take Queens Road, Police Thimmaiah Circle, Rajbhavan Junction, LH Road, Basaveshwara Circle and CID junction. Commuters heading to HAL and KR Puram have been asked to take Sangolli Rayanna Circle, Sheshadri Road, Old JDS Office, Race Course Road, Chalukya Circle and High Grounds police station and LRDE Junction, Rajbhavan Junction, Ali Asgar Road, Coffee Board and Infantry Road.