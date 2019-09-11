Home Cities Bengaluru

Musicians plan shows to raise funds for grand piano  

Published: 11th September 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With a show like A Night At The Opera that created a melodious ambiance, The Bangalore Men – an 18-men ensemble – presented by Bangalore School of Music at Aruna Sunderlal Auditorium played Western classical pieces which have drawn influences from Mozart, Wagner, Puccini and Bizet. Besides the extravaganza, the event on Sept.

7 was also a fundraising effort initiated by the school to buy concert-standard grand piano. “We kicked off things a few weeks ago at the Shangri-La hotel and every show ever since has contributed towards the fundraiser,” said Jonas Olsson, Head of the Department, Voice, Bangalore School Of Music.

The school has managed to raise `12 lakh, and it is gradually moving closer to the estimated target of `35 lakh with subsequent shows every month. “We have planned a series of events which will last till the end of the year, which will feature jazz, opera etc,” said Olsson.

A Night At The Opera also witnessed a series of guest artistes such as Payal John, soprano, Anisha Chandy, soprano, Tanisha Herbert Rozario, mezzo-soprano, Nivedh Jayanth, and Benson Chacko. Conducted by Olsson, the performance was a fitting reminiscence of opera with a galore of voices along with soloists and pianists to form a soothing blend.    

