Not just challans, BTP to give commuters lessons on humanity

Apart from collecting fines for violations, Bengaluru city traffic police department will now give lessons on humanity and safety to citizens.

Published: 11th September 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

Police check motorists in Hanumanthnagar

Police check motorists in Hanumanthnagar on Tuesday. (Photo | Nagaraj Gadekal, EPS)

By Bosky Khanna 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Apart from collecting fines for violations, Bengaluru city traffic police department will now give lessons on humanity and safety to citizens. So far, Bengaluru traffic police has collected around Rs 72 lakh as penalty for not following the Motor Vehicle Act and violating traffic rules. “Our idea is not to collect penalties, but to make people understand the importance of following rules and that it is for their safety. So, we will start giving lessons on humanity and safety to offenders,” a senior traffic police official told TNIE. 

He said this will also be discussed with the higher ups and state government for approval. Traffic police officials said that it is the need of the hour as people now are of the opinion that traffic police are keen on collecting fines. “It is not the case. We are implementing the rules. We are here to ensure safety of people and this will taught to those who break the rules,” the official said. 

DCP Traffic East Dr K V Jagadeesh said the police will adopt a humane approach to deal with citizens.  
“There are also some instances where the police officials have let some offenders go with a warning, because they have been unable to pay the penalty,” said another police official. 

The average earning of a Bengalurean per day varies from Rs 300 to 1,500. So, penalising a person with Rs 1,000- 1,500 for each offence is a costly affair. A talk on humanity and safety seems ideal, the senior police official said. Citizens, however have given a mixed response to the approach of the traffic police department.

While some said that penalty was not the solution, and awareness was also important, others said it was a futile exercise.“Already, a lot of time is wasted commuting in a snail-paced traffic. Traffic police giving lessons will only add to the agony of people. Instead of penalising, the government should improve roads and traffic police should use camera technology to catch offenders and send tickets to their home,” said Rekha J, a commuter.However the opinion of Sushma L, was different. She said instead of finding excuses and arguing with police or government, if people wear helmets and follow rules, then their time will not be wasted.

