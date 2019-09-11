Top cop warns against violence during DKS rally

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city police have made elaborate security arrangements in view of the protests organised by the Vishwa Vokkaliga Okkoota against the Union Government and Central agencies for arresting Congress leader DK Shivakumar, on Wednesday.

City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, addressing reporters on Tuesday, said that more than 2,200 police personnel were deployed for bandobast duty. “In addition, 50 KSRP and 40 CAR platoons, four Rapid Intervention Vehicles and 550 home guards will be deployed. We have installed around 500 security cameras across the city to monitor the situation and the entire rally will be recorded by the police,” Rao added.

He said that the police had taken all measures to avert untoward incidents during the rally, in which Vokkaliga leaders from Congress and JDS are also expected to take part. “Ten organisations had given petitions requesting to hold the rally.

After holding four meetings with the organisations and making it clear to them that the onus lies on the leaders of those organisation if something goes wrong, we gave them permission. The leaders have been told that their names would be in the FIR, even if there is small untoward incident. They have assured us that they will ensure that the rally will be peaceful and we trust them,” Rao said.

“We have also bound them under Section 107 of the CrPC and the surety money will be confiscated if there is any untoward incident,” Rao added. A large number of people from Kanakapura, Ramanagara, Magadi, Kunigal, Nelgamangala and Kolar regions are expected to turn up for the rally.