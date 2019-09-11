Tripura youth, who ran away from home at 16, earns global glory

Muneef Khan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: When Farukh Ahmed ran away from his hometown in Tripura at the age of 16, little did he know that he would develop an interest in baking and that would take him towards the path of success. On August 29, the 21-year-old secured a medallion of excellence for his performance at World Skills 2019 held in Kazan, Russia, where he finished fifth. “I was quite nervous while performing at World Skills.

The aim was to secure gold. Irrespective of the result, the platform gave me a new-found recognition and confidence which I am grateful for and this has really changed things for the better,” he says. Adding to this was his mentor, Dr Avin Thaliath, co-founder and director of Academics, Lavonne Academy of Baking Science and Pastry Arts, who says, “He started from scratch and ended up being recognised on a global platform. He is simply brilliant.”

Struggling from a very young age, Ahmed ended up boarding a train headed towards Bengaluru when he left home, simply because he failed to clear his exams and the fear of confronting his father was looming large. After he arrived in the city in 2014, Ahmed spent the next few months taking shelter on the streets until he was confronted by a steward from a baking academy. Convinced with the fact of initiating a much-needed change, Ahmed went ahead and took up a role with the housekeeping team at Lavonne Academy.

During his tenure, Ahmed gained a sense of interest towards baking. He would further spend time in helping out bakers and grasp the most minute pieces of learning, including long nights after his shifts, to familiarise himself with the field. Taking note of the enthusiasm was Thaliath. Ahmed was given the opportunity to grow and sharpen his skill under Thalia. “Ahmed is extraordinary in every sense, probably the most dedicated student I have ever guided,” says Thaliath.

Under Thailath’s guidance, Ahmed went on to participate at national platforms where he could showcase his skill with finesse and improve on the shortcomings.Currently a supervisor at Lavonne Academy, Ahmed looks forward to further sharpening his skill. “I have had a tough start earlier. I want to work and grow, and the amount of support I have received from my trainer has been crucial. I plan to stay here under his guidance,” he adds.