Will bring beef ban in TN soon, says BJP

Karnataka could see a beef ban soon, and the ruling BJP is seeking to consult the people on this issue.

Published: 11th September 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Beef dish

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka could see a beef ban soon, and the ruling BJP is seeking to consult the people on this issue. After Union Minister Pralhad Joshi spoke about a ban of cow slaughtering on Monday, the issue has been on the BJP’s mind since. Cabinet minister C T Ravi said, “We had brought it in 2010, and we will bring it back again after due diligence and consultation. We will, however, revise the penalties and fines, because they are all now nearly a decade old.’’ 

Deputy CM Dr CN Ashwath Narayan had said, “The slaughter of cows should not happen. There is nothing new we are introducing, there is a law already in place, and if there are amendments to be introduced, we will do it. Our first priority is to implement the 2010 law that is already in place.’’

It may be recalled that the BJP, which was in power in Karnataka between 2008-2013, passed a legislation in this regard, but it did not see the light of the day because the then-governor HR Bharadwaj refused to give it his assent. When Congress came to power in 2013, the ban was revoked. Discussions with the people regarding the ban are likely to stat soon.

Comments

