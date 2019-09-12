Home Cities Bengaluru

A homemaker who is wild and free

Goddess and her Magic Broom’ is a dance-theatre performance based on poetry and imagery created around a homemaker’s life.

Published: 12th September 2019 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 02:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Goddess and her Magic Broom’ is a dance-theatre performance based on poetry and imagery created around a homemaker’s life. Rendered invisible or reflecting the form accorded to her by a patriarchal world, women do not have it easy – whether they operate from a space of choice or role-play. Juggling familial and societal expectations, fighting gendered conditioning and working with infinite to-do lists in a world that is fast melting its way to doom, where does a homemaker have the time or space to open conversations with her body, sing her songs or speak her truth – even if to herself?

‘Goddess and her Magic Broom’ explores this and other questions while celebrating the voice and madness of Goddess – a woman who is wild, free and beautiful.Goddess is a woman who is struggling with deification and denigration simultaneously. Created through collaborations between three women, the piece weaves together poetry, text, movement, sounds and music and attempts to offer glimpses of the world that women inhabit, from new perspectives. 

Three artists come together to share their experience and skills sets to shape a performance that talks about ordinary women around us. They craft work that looks at the political in the personal and throws light on transformative stories.

Anishaa Tavag who watched their show earlier says: “It felt more feminist than a lot of other feminist because it didn’t just show me a problem-it also showed me how we  see  the problem.” 
The dance-theatre piece ‘Goddess and her Magic Broom’ will be performed at Vyoma Artspace and Studio Theatre on September 14 th at 6.30 pm.

