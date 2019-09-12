Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru artist-author attempts to decode language of flexes

In Bengaluru, flex banners were often a sight through crawling jams. Capturing them, artist Ravikumar Kashi is attempting to decode the language of these banners through his book Flexing Muscles.

Published: 12th September 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In Bengaluru, flex banners were often a sight through crawling jams. Capturing them, artist Ravikumar Kashi is attempting to decode the language of these banners through his book Flexing Muscles. The 145-pager includes photos of flexes taken by the artist, and his interpretations of them.

“Between ‘04 and 07, I noticed the content, format and medium of political flexes and took photographs. My book discusses the connection between the language used by artists and that used in flex banners,” says Kashi, whose second book Kannele (Akshara Prakashana, 2012) won the Karnataka Sahitya Academy Award.

About his third book, which brings together an essay in English and Kannada, Kashi says, “These banners represent the number of senes (armies) that have been surfacing in the state, in the name of language and caste. Around 2014, the number of flexes on streets suddenly increased, and most of them were put up by senes as opposed to associations previously.

The word sene suggests a crisis, indicating that somebody is attacking someone else.” He adds that these groups add images of lions to their flexes, and also portray the hierarchy of power within a region or among the group and patriarchy. 

He named his book Flexing Muscles due to emphasis on the “aggressive tendency” coming through banners. “During the IT boom, many people migrated to the city.  The book discusses how this changed the perception of the locals who felt left out and how that is shaping a sense of anxiety and vulnerability.

This has become part of the language of flex banners too,” he says, adding that instead of rejecting these as a pollutant, they must be a dialogue initiator. “If you reject them, people will become more aggressive,” he adds. The book will be launched at Indian Institute of World Culture, Basavanagudi, on Sept 13, 6 pm

proposal to ban flexes
The Karnataka High Court ordered ban on unauthorised flex and banners for a year in 2018. Since the proposed one year is over, BBMP wants to ban the usage of flexes completely. The corporation is waiting for approval from state govt and Urban Development Department. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp