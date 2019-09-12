Builders to feel the squeeze with new bylaws

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the new building bylaws the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has proposed to tighten the noose on builders and be more stringent while issuing permission .In the new building bylaws, which are yet to be tabled before the council and the state government, the BBMP has proposed that builders mortgage 10% of the property’s built area to the corporation while seeking plan sanction and then take it back while applying for occupancy certificate.

A BBMP official told The New Indian Express that the idea is not to harass builders, but to ensure that they follow the rules and there is no illegal construction. This is being followed successfully in Hyderabad. “There have been many instances where builders and citizens violate the building norms. So to ensure that rules are followed right from scratch and there are no unauthorised constructions, this has been proposed,” the official explained.

The official said this will be applicable for multi-level construction and for sites above 40x60 in dimension. “By doing this, the BBMP will also ensure that there is multi-layer verification process by officials, better coordination with builders and that a report card is maintained. The 10% property will be released by BBMP when the builder applies for occupancy certificate.

But if there are some violations, the builder will have to set it right and the project will be cleared at the time of obtaining commencement certificate. However, if the builder does not abide by the rules, then BBMP will take over the property and also penalise the builder,” the official said.

BBMP has clearly defined the environmental aspects including sewage and effluent treatment plants, fire safety, rainwater harvesting and dual pipeline system and made these mandatory. It is also proposed that in apartments with over 100 apartments, children’s play area is mandatory. Those following the green building concept will get tax benefit.

At present, BBMP and the state government are following the 2003 building bylaws with periodic revisions. The new bylaws were to be tabled at the last BBMP council meeting, but it did not happen. The officials are now waiting for the new Mayor and Deputy Mayor to table and accept it.

BUILDERS UNHAPPY

Adarsh Narahari, Credai spokesperson, said, “Regarding the proposal for mortgaging part area till completion, we feel there are several simpler ways to enforce compliance to plan and such a move may only delay issuance of OC and is not going to serve the customer in anyway. In any case, if there is a violation, OC can be denied to the developer.” Farooq Mahmood from Bangalore Realtors Association India said this will only over regulate the industry. Already there is RERA (Real Estate Regulation Authority). “This regulation is not required. If any builder violates rules, then he will lose his reputation,” he said.