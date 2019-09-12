Gang of thieves nabbed at KSR railway station

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The arrest of a three-member gang from two Express trains stationed at Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) railway station on Tuesday evening has helped the Railway Police achieve a major breakthrough in cases pertaining to theft of mobile phones at the station. A total of 18 mobile phones worth Rs 2,01,249 have been recovered from them.

The arrests were made in a joint operation undertaken by the Anti-theft of Passenger Belongings (TOPB) squad of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police, highly placed sources said.In the first case, cops found two people moving around suspiciously in the Golgumbaz Express at 6.30pm when it was stationed on Platform 10 of the KSR station, a source said. “The duo confessed that they possessed 17 mobile phones worth Rs 1,73,000. The phones were of different makes and have been stolen from passengers,” he said.

Another person was arrested two hours earlier inside Basava Express when it was stationed on Platform 8, said another railway source. An individual bearing close resemblance to a history-sheeter was seen in the train. He was taken to the GRP police station and questioned. He confessed that he had stolen an iphone worth Rs 28,000 from a passenger on board the Mysore-Chennai Express. He was also booked under similar sections. On Wednesday, all the three accused were produced before the ACMM court and sent to jail. In the last five months, the TOPB squad has cracked 21 cases of robbery, snatching and theft in Bengaluru .