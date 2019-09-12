Grocery store shows the way to a plastic-free environment

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the plastic ban is the biggest debate in urban Bengaluru today, people and organisations are still reluctant to switch over to using other materials, owing to convenience. But Namma Provision supermarket in Upanagara, Kengeri, is taking the lead and hopes to be that face of change in the city.

The store is packing items such as moong dal, green gram, sugar, ground nuts, ragi and toor dal in disposable paper bags. “We are all aware of the ill-effects of plastic and the environmental degradation it causes. Introduction of brown paper covers is a way to protest against the use of plastics. We are trying our best to promote green initiatives, even though it’s a small beginning,” says GP Deshpande, operations manager, Namma Provisions.

The store began replacing plastic bags a month ago and has been sourcing the paper covers from Yeshwanthpur, which are given to customers at no extra cost. But shifting from plastic bags was not easy for the shop, which, in 2018 tried to put in place cotton bags that cost Rs 10 each.

“But nobody bought them. Now, a 5-kg brown paper cover costs around Rs 5. A 1-kg cover costs Rs 1 to Rs 1.5 per piece. It is four times costlier than plastic bags. In this area, there are around 150 grocery shops. How many can afford the loss because of this rule?” questions Anil Chalageri, the shop owner.