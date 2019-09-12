How do you use different social media platforms?

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Social media has emerged as one of the most powerful marketing platforms in today’s time. It is used by almost all brands and is prevalent even with the masses of India. Publishing content has become exponentially simpler over the last several years due to the use of social media skyrocketing. Out of all social media apps, Instagram is the app that truly stands out for me.

Instagram for Business allows the user to create, showcase and promote the brand’s identity, offerings and advantages directly with the target audience. Also, one can check insights into every post’s performance in terms of traction and visibility that further helps analyse, improve and adapt the quality and message of the posts. Further, you have the freedom to share a variety of content that includes custom posts, videos and IGTV that lets you upload longer videos. GuruQ’s social media marketing strategies target students and parents on Instagram. Through Facebook, they target the elderly demographic with older children.

- Minal Anand, founder and CEO – GuruQ

Marketing dynamics change with respect to changing customer behaviour. Every platform has its own audience with user expectations and our strategies focus on how to map our target audience and their behaviour with respect to all available social platforms and their uniqueness to get a good reach and response. In the past 10 years, social media marketing has replaced conventional marketing due to great target capabilities and scale.

Video content for course and partner promotion plays a critical role and an important part of our digital marketing strategy. YouTube plays an important role for us, as the link can be directly in the newsfeed in almost all social platforms and generate a 75 per cent higher share rate than image or text content. Being a professional networking platform, LinkedIn is most suitable for Coursmy. . We use the platform for posting jobs, professional content and business news. This business page is a pitching board for existing and potential clients as well as a recruitment hub for new talent, as they can see company details, videos and team details as well. - Amit Singh, founder and CEO – Coursmy

Social media is a behemoth and a company needs to be quite clear about their strategy with it. It is an endless abyss that can be continuously explored and tinkered with. Google, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn are all great avenues to reach your end-user. Each one of them requires a different strategy as they are used very differently by the consumer. Facebook and Instagram are visual mediums and using that square space creatively can help create a unique brand identity.

LinkedIn is primarily used as a professional network hence the type of content we generate has a focus on written content that is informative and has research-based qualities to it. Being clear about that is also very important or else you can end up wasting a fair bit of your budget. To help create a cohesive marketing strategy on the right platforms, defining your target audience and creating customer profiles can just be the right tool. This practice helps you focus on the words, the visual content and how to structure what you wish to say and that focus, in turn, helps the product or service get to the right audience.

- Robin Chhabra, CEO and founder – Dextrus

Social media has turned out to be even more integral for Tribe than we had originally envisioned. At Tribe, we are dealing with a clientele that is heavily influenced by Instagram and Facebook. Instagram has been our biggest growth enabler so far wherein we concentrate specifically on showcasing the culture of Tribe rather than creating an advertising heavy page.

We have seen that creating extremely engaging, relatable and fun original content based around new-age hostel culture and everyday life of our students through our posts, and Instagram stories have impacted our word-of-mouth massively. Our social media plan is heavily based around storytelling rather than product-selling, which has been extremely successful for us. We also run highly targeted ad campaigns through Facebook and Instagram which are actually lead generation and sales-based models. Our Facebook strategy is based around sharing our articles, news, discussion points and slightly more serious content that might influence the parent.

- Aman Mehra, co-founder at Tribe Student Accommodation