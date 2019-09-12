Seeking alternatives for the surroundings

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Using plastic has come at the cost of the environment being destroyed along with the contamination of surroundings. Even as most plastic substances have faced a ban, the requirement of substitutes to the material has grown excessively. Keeping this in mind, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike is set to organise a fair to promote environment-friendly alternatives to banned plastic goods.

The event will witness manufacturers, suppliers, retailers displaying their eco-friendly products, which have been approved by Karnataka State Pollution Control Board. The three-day fair aims at conveying the message to citizens about making Bengaluru a plastic-free and environmentally responsible city.

The fair was earlier scheduled from September 11-13 but has now been postponed due to the protests staged at Freedom Park on Wednesday. It is now scheduled from September 12 -14 at Freedom Park, Gandhi Nagar.