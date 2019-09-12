Home Cities Bengaluru

ThuMbs up to eco-friendly sanitary napkins

This college project turned into an award-winning business for the Coimbatore-startup

Published: 12th September 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Natural and biodegradable sanitary napkins, unlike the conventional ones, are the way forward. The idea of Bliss Natural sanitary napkins emerged when curious engineers Niveda R and Gowtham S wished to help menstruating women. The journey began in 2017 as a part of their BTech final year project. “As fashion technology students, we wanted to work around organic sanitary pads.

Niveda R and Gowtham S

An NGO from Andhra Pradesh came to us with kenaf, a fibre plant that grew abundantly in the locality. We observed that the fabric was antimicrobial, a great absorbent and resistant to mildew (a type of fungus) and draught. We decided to implement it in sanitary pads. It turned out to be a success,” said Coimbatore-based Niveda R.

The duo developed their prototype during college days. The product was approved by South Indian Textile Research Association as per the Bureau of Indian Standards. Niveda went on to pursue her post-graduation in the same field and Gowtham worked as a research associate at Kumaraguru College of Technology in Coimbatore where the duo studied. After a year, the commercial prototype was developed and Bliss Naturals was launched in September 2018.

“Around 60-70 per cent of women are not satisfied with the existing sanitary napkin. The plastic in it causes itching and rashes. We worked on it and kept the layers in the pad breathable. Over 1,13,000 tonnes of junk make it to the garbage fills because of sanitary napkins. It takes 500-800 years to degrade. Our products will take only six months,” said Niveda.

The raw materials are sourced from Coimbatore and sent to a manufacturer in Pune who designs sanitary napkins exclusively for Bliss Naturals. Two to three lakh napkins have been sold in the last one year across the country. The products are available at selective organic and departmental stores in Coimbatore, Tirupur, Pollachi. Two sizes are available — XL and XXL — priced at `59 and `79. Each pack consists of six pads and each lasts for six to eight hours. The final pack comes in an eco-friendly box.

“We started as a student start-up with an investment of `30,000. We won a few national awards and used the cash prize on our brand. The All India Council for Technical Education and Engineering Council of India awarded us Vishwakarma award in 2017. In December of the same year, AICTE, Department of Science and Technology and Confederation of Indian Industries presented us with three awards.

The most promising student innovator award, Srushti Mitra Award, and International Centre for Entrepreneurship, Ahemdabad offered us free incubation support,” she added. The duo wants to implement kenaf in all hygienic products like diapers. They plan to pitch the ideas to the investors by next year to develop the company. “We started as a student start-up. We did not think about investment; the risk-taking trait has brought us this far,” she said.

In a nutshell

The commercial prototype was developed in 2018
Bliss Natural Pad was launched in September 2018 with an investment of `30,000
They have sold two to three lakh pads in a year
They have won national awards for their innovation
They ship across the country

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
anitary napkins
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp