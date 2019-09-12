Home Cities Bengaluru

Top railway officials wield brooms at Swachhata event

The campaign is observed annually from September 11 to October 2 (birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi).

Published: 12th September 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Volunteers take up cleaning drive at the City Railway Station as part of Swachh Bharat initiative in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The annual Swachhata programme by the Indian Railways was kicked off by the Bengaluru Railway Division on Wednesday evening with top railway officers cleaning the station premises and the street in front of the Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna railway station. Armed with brooms and baskets and donning gloves, the officers presented an interesting sight to the onlookers. 

The campaign is observed annually from September 11 to October 2 (birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi).The focus of this year’s campaign is to avoid single-use plastic and to recycle plastic in railway offices and trains. 

Divisional Railway Manager Ashok Kumar Verma and the three Additional Railway Managers — Kalyani Sethuraman, Sarvagna Bhairva and A K Jalan — were among the top officials of the Division who took part in the Shramdhan (social service) event. Sethuraman told The New Indian Express, “In the morning, schoolchildren enacted skits to emphasise the value of cleanliness among passengers and visitors to the station.” Many events are lined up till October 2, when the campaign ends, she added. 

TAGS
Indian Railways Swachhata programme






