Home Cities Bengaluru

Word Play

At a time when many worry about fading reading habit, this literature fest taps children’s books market 
 

Published: 12th September 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There just aren’t any serious conversations on children’s literature, which is usually a side show in India at larger adult literature festivals,” points out Kavita Gupta Sabharwal, co-founder and curator of Neev Literature Festival for Children (NLF). “This is unlike what you see in other places, the UK has some wonderful ones – the Bath festival, the Hay festival, Edinburgh,  the Barnes festival, etc. But we do a grand adult lit fest that truly is unique in the world – the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF). Why then must children’s literature be a side show, focussed on entertaining kids, but that has no lasting impact?,” she wonders. 

This is the difference that her curation, the NLF, aims to change. “While JLF has been a life-changing experience because it is an intellectual buffet like no other, each time I went, it changed the quality and quantity of my thoughts.

Author Poilie Sengupta at a previous session
of the Lit Fest

But my identity as an educator and parent was disturbed by so few children in the JLF crowds, particularly because I knew that so much at JLF was relevant for children. Maybe children were intimidated or maybe they need a dedicated forum,” says Sabharwal, who, for many years has been doing author evenings at home for friends, with authors like Timeri Murari, Nirupama Rao, Sunil Khilnani, Arvind Panagariya, Srinath Raghavan and Ramchandra Guha. 

This year, the focus is on authors and speakers who have unique distinctions, and in addition to 97 workshops for children, there will be workshops for parents and aspiring authors. The sessions build around four significant threads: ‘Building bridges with literature’ – bringing out the connection between reading and empathy; ‘Identity’  and the need of stories that form mirrors and windows to the lives children live; ‘The futurist’ - issues that matter to the world children experience from environment to dystopia and more; and ‘Reading’ – the impact of reading and considering the reading diet.

The challenges in putting together the fest which has 67 speakers and 90 + student workshops, six teacher/librarian workshops, and six parent workshops, have been many –time, money, and everyone appreciating the clarity of purpose. The Neev Book award has four categories this year-- Picture books, Emerging Readers, Junior Readers and Young Adult.

“This is nine months of work for us. And our book award jury has spent a similar time reading nominated books, curating first a shortlist, which this year has been shared with schools across India to hear children’s voices on,” says Sabharwal, adding that the market is nascent and needs encouragement.

in store
The sessions build around four threads: ‘Building bridges with literature’ – bringing out the connection between reading and empathy; ‘Identity’ and the need of stories that form mirrors and windows to the lives children live; ‘The futurist’ - issues that matter to the world children experience from environment to dystopia and more; ‘Reading’ – the impact of reading and considering the reading diet. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp