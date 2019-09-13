Home Cities Bengaluru

Approach Centre for permission, HC tells State, Jungle Lodges  

The permanent structures are built using brick and Mangaluru tiles for operating cottages in forest area at Dubare elephant camp in Dubare of Kodagu district by the Jungle Lodges and Resorts Limited.

Published: 13th September 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court ( Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday asked the state government and the Jungle Lodges and Resorts Limited to submit an application to the Government of India to obtain consent for the lodges operating in permanent structures under the Forest (Conservation) Act within a month. 

The permanent structures are built using brick and Mangaluru tiles for operating cottages in forest area at Dubare elephant camp in Dubare of Kodagu district by the Jungle Lodges and Resorts Limited. 

The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz issued this directive after hearing a petition filed by P S Mohan and others, residents of Kushalanagar, challenging the constructions by Jungle Lodges and Resorts in Dubare camp inside forest. 

The petitioners have pointed out that the Jungle Lodges and Resorts Limited are carrying out activities without obtaining permission from the Union government. Not only in Dubare camp, such permanent structures are present in several forest areas without obtaining any permission and this is against the law, they said. 

The state and Jungle Lodges and Resorts Limited, however, contended that they are running lodges in the forest as part of eco-tourism which is permissible as per the Union government’s policy and hence it requires no permission under the Forest (Conservation) Act.

However, the court directed the state and Jungle Lodges Resort Limited to submit an application seeking permission from the Centre and submit a compliance report by October 23.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka High Court Jungle Lodges
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp