Approach Centre for permission, HC tells State, Jungle Lodges  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday asked the state government and the Jungle Lodges and Resorts Limited to submit an application to the Government of India to obtain consent for the lodges operating in permanent structures under the Forest (Conservation) Act within a month.



The permanent structures are built using brick and Mangaluru tiles for operating cottages in forest area at Dubare elephant camp in Dubare of Kodagu district by the Jungle Lodges and Resorts Limited.

The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz issued this directive after hearing a petition filed by P S Mohan and others, residents of Kushalanagar, challenging the constructions by Jungle Lodges and Resorts in Dubare camp inside forest.



The petitioners have pointed out that the Jungle Lodges and Resorts Limited are carrying out activities without obtaining permission from the Union government. Not only in Dubare camp, such permanent structures are present in several forest areas without obtaining any permission and this is against the law, they said.

The state and Jungle Lodges and Resorts Limited, however, contended that they are running lodges in the forest as part of eco-tourism which is permissible as per the Union government’s policy and hence it requires no permission under the Forest (Conservation) Act.



However, the court directed the state and Jungle Lodges Resort Limited to submit an application seeking permission from the Centre and submit a compliance report by October 23.