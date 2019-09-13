Cannot rest till we have a fair world: Azim Premji

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “We cannot rest until we have a fair and equitable world. The kind of inequity that we have in this world, within our country, within our own city, must give direction to our work and endeavour. Education and research must play a key role in all efforts to create an equitable and fair world,” said Azim Premji, Founder Chairman, Wipro, on Thursday.



He was addressing students and faculty members at the Indian Institute of Science, at the convocation programme for 883 students of bachelors, masters and PhD programmes.

Premji believes that good educational institutions are known by some critical values — integrity, empathy and humaneness, and fairness, equity and justice. As far as empathy is concerned, he said its real test was “not with people like us but with people who are different than us”.



Lessons from floods



Drawing lessons from floods in the state, he said all progress is meaningless if we are not able to reduce the burden of human misery, and live in harmony with nature.



“The crisis of climate change that faces humanity and had its crescendo this year, is a manifestation of this loss of connectedness. So even for climate change, while we must act on many fronts – technologically, industrially and politically – at its core we will have to foster the spirit of empathy, connectedness and humaneness,” Premji added.

Wipro-IISc connect



Recalling the early days of his organisation, Premji thought it accurate to say that the Wipro IT business was born in IISc.



He remembered how in 1979, Wipro approached the Centre for Scientific and Industry Consultancy at IISc for a consulting project, while trying to diversify its Information Technology division into IT. “The institute constituted a committee to advise us on what computer we should make. This consulting project involved surveying literature on computers being made all over the world,” he went on. Even today, he said, the two collaborate on the cutting edge of technology, for instance, a project on ‘driverless cars’ and building India’s first indigenous ‘Metal 3D Printing (additive manufacturing) Machine’.



He stressed on collaboration across different sectors, education and research institutions, industry, civil society and government.