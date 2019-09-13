Home Cities Bengaluru

Cannot rest till we have a fair world: Azim Premji

He was addressing students and faculty members at the Indian Institute of Science, at the convocation programme for 883 students of bachelors, masters and PhD programmes.

Published: 13th September 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

(From left) IISc director Anurag Kumar, Wipro Founder Chairman Azim Premji and ex-ISRO chief A S Kiran Kumar at IISc convocation on Thursday | nagaraja gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “We cannot rest until we have a fair and equitable world. The kind of inequity that we have in this world, within our country, within our own city, must give direction to our work and endeavour. Education and research must play a key role in all efforts to create an equitable and fair world,” said Azim Premji, Founder Chairman, Wipro, on Thursday.

He was addressing students and faculty members at the Indian Institute of Science, at the convocation programme for 883 students of bachelors, masters and PhD programmes.

Premji believes that good educational institutions are known by some critical values — integrity, empathy and humaneness, and fairness, equity and justice. As far as empathy is concerned, he said its real test was “not with people like us but with people who are different than us”.

Lessons from floods

Drawing lessons from floods in the state, he said all progress is meaningless if we are not able to reduce the burden of human misery, and live in harmony with nature.

“The crisis of climate change that faces humanity and had its crescendo this year, is a manifestation of this loss of connectedness. So even for climate change, while we must act on many fronts – technologically, industrially and politically – at its core we will have to foster the spirit of empathy, connectedness and humaneness,” Premji added.

Wipro-IISc connect

Recalling the early days of his organisation, Premji thought it accurate to say that the Wipro IT business was born in IISc. 

He remembered how in 1979, Wipro approached the Centre for Scientific and Industry Consultancy at IISc for a consulting project, while trying to diversify its Information Technology division into IT. “The institute constituted a committee to advise us on what computer we should make. This consulting project involved surveying literature on computers being made all over the world,” he went on. Even today, he said, the two collaborate on the cutting edge of technology, for instance, a project on ‘driverless cars’ and building India’s first indigenous ‘Metal 3D Printing (additive manufacturing) Machine’.

He stressed on collaboration across different sectors, education and research institutions, industry, civil society and government. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Azim Premji
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp