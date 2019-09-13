Home Cities Bengaluru

Central College botany dept clocks a century

She also revealed that a Science Galley is being set up in association with Science Gallery International at Hebbal.

Biocon’s Kiran Mazumdar- Shaw addresses the centenary c elebrations of the botany department of Central College on Thursday | nagaraja gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Biocon MD and founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said technology has advanced so much since her student days that by merely peering into a microscope the whole genome sequence can be figured out now.

She was speaking at the centenary of the botany department of Central College organised by Central College Botany Department Alumni Charitable Trust and the Bengaluru Central University. “When I was a student, genetics as a subject was not there and gene research started only a few years later. I studied my honours programme here 50 years ago and I am delighted that the botany department is celebrating its 100th year.”

Speaking on how botany and related subjects are breaking new frontiers Shaw said: “Today, life sciences is very different. We use artificial intelligence, bio-informatics and other advanced technology. Synthetic sciences are also being integrated. Enzyme technology is gaining importance.”
The BCU inaugurated the Department of Life Sciences which will enrol 30 students each in the post graduate streams of Animal Sciences and Plant Sciences.

She also revealed that a Science Galley is being set up in association with Science Gallery International at Hebbal. “We have already started work to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Periodic Table,” she said, adding that a Science Habba, a first such event in the country, is also on the cards. 

