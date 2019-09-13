Cop pays double the fine for wrong parking

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A traffic police inspector, who had parked his official jeep in a no-parking zone, had to penalise himself for the violation following instructions from a senior official. The inspector had to pay double the fine amount for the violation and an inquiry has also been ordered against him and his driver.

Police said Shivakumar, Inspector of Sadashivanagar traffic police station, was on city rounds on Thursday when he parked his official jeep at a no-parking zone in front of the police station. Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) B R Ravikanthegowda, who was passing by on the same road, noticed the police jeep parked in a no-parking zone and called the inspector immediately and asked him to book a case against himself for the violation.

The Joint Commissioner also directed the inspector that he has to pay double the penalty amount under Section 210B of the Motor Vehicle Act, which states: “Any authority that is empowered to enforce the provisions of this Act, if such authority commits an offence under this Act, shall be liable for twice the penalty corresponding to that offence under this Act.” Following the order, the inspector had to pay Rs 2,000, double the penalty amount of Rs 1,000.

Further, the Joint Commissioner has also instructed to carry out a departmental inquiry against the inspector and his jeep driver D S Nagendra.