IMA founder Mansoor, 7 others in CBI custody till September 16  

BENGALURU: The CBI on Thursday obtained the custody of incarcerated I Monetary Advisory (IMA) founder and Managing Director Mohammed Mansoor Khan and seven other IMA directors, who are accused in the multi crore scam, till September 16.

Besides Mansoor, the other accused who were remanded in CBI custody are the IMA directors - Nizamuddin Azeemuddin, Nasir Hussain, Naveed Ahmed Nattamkar, Waseem, Arshad Khan, Ahmed Apsar Pasha Jan and Dadapeer Imamsab. Barring Dadapeer, who is from Davanagere, the rest of them are from Bengaluru. The eight accused along with some others have been lodged in judicial custody at the Bengaluru Central Prison in Parapanna Agrahara after they were arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on June 12.

The CBI had taken over the investigation on September 2 on the request of the state government and had submitted the first chargesheet on September 7.

The IMA fraud had come to light on June 10 when an audio clip surfaced in which Mansoor had addressed his investors stating that he would commit suicide as his business had run into bad weather due to mounting losses. Mansoor had attributed the losses to some politicians, especially the suspended Congress MLA Roshan Baig and some officers.

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on July 19 at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi after he had landed from Dubai.