Home Cities Bengaluru

IMA founder Mansoor, 7 others in CBI custody till September 16  

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on July 19 at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi after he had landed from Dubai.

Published: 13th September 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The CBI on Thursday obtained the custody of incarcerated I Monetary Advisory (IMA) founder and Managing Director Mohammed Mansoor Khan and seven other IMA directors, who are accused in the multi crore scam, till September 16.

Besides Mansoor, the other accused who were remanded in CBI custody are the IMA directors - Nizamuddin Azeemuddin, Nasir Hussain, Naveed Ahmed Nattamkar, Waseem, Arshad Khan, Ahmed Apsar Pasha Jan and Dadapeer Imamsab. Barring Dadapeer, who is from Davanagere, the rest of them are from Bengaluru. The eight accused along with some others have been lodged in judicial custody at the Bengaluru Central Prison in Parapanna Agrahara after they were arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on June 12.

The CBI had taken over the investigation on September 2 on the request of the state government and had submitted the first chargesheet on September 7.
The IMA fraud had come to light on June 10 when an audio clip surfaced in which Mansoor had addressed his investors stating that he would commit suicide as his business had run into bad weather due to mounting losses. Mansoor had attributed the losses to some politicians, especially the suspended Congress MLA Roshan Baig and some officers. 

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on July 19 at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi after he had landed from Dubai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IMA scam Mohammed Mansoor Khan
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp